Adams endorses Cuomo for NYC mayor

Published by Just The News 23 de octubre, 2025

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will endorse former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday to be his successor, according to the mayor's campaign.

"The mayor will endorse former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo for mayor and intends to campaign alongside him," Adams' campaign spokesperson, Todd Shapiro, said in a statement, NBC New York reported.

Adams, a Democrat who ran as an independent in the New York City mayoral race, dropped his bid last month. Cuomo, a Democrat also running as an independent, is facing off against Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa in the election next month.

The endorsement follows Adams and Cuomo being spotted courtside together at Wednesday night's New York Knicks game just minutes after the final mayoral debate.

"Great win for the Knicks. We need to win for the city. Can't go backwards," Adams' campaign account posted on X after the basketball game with a courtside photo of him with Cuomo.

Adams and Cuomo are expected to announce the endorsement together later in the day on Thursday.

