Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick on early voting: "All of these amendments that the people are voting on, has support on, has support across party lines"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 20 de octubre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick on the news about the early voting that will take place in the state, which will be one of the most decisive in recent years considering that the ballot will feature no less than 17 constitutional amendments, many of them important by including property tax relief and even education funding.

"We spend a lot of times on these amendments, hearings of those amendments, and many come directly from the people like the property tax relief, other comes from business organizations or some we create ourselves. […] It takes two thirds a vote in the Texas Senate and in the Texas House. So in the house there are 150 members, meaning that a hundred members must vote for this amendment.. In the Senate there are 31, that means 21 have to vote for that. And because we don’t have a two-thirds majority as republicans in either the Senate or the House, we need Democrats to join us. So that means that all of these amendments that the people are voting on, has support on, has support across party lines”, Patrick said.," Patrick said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.