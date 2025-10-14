In an emotional act, Trump posthumously awards Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 14 de octubre, 2025

In an emotional ceremony, charged with much patriotic symbolism, President Donald Trump on Tuesday awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom—the highest civilian award in the United States—to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, killed on September 10 during an event in Utah.

The event, initially planned inside the White House, was moved at almost the last minute to the Rose Garden in front of the crowd gathered to pay tribute to the activist and founder of Turning Point USA.

“The weather was supposed to be terrible, with rain expected. However, God was watching and brought sunshine to the Rose Garden,” Trump said at the start of the ceremony. “I was telling Erika God was watching, and he didn’t want that for Charlie. That’s really beautiful. Couldn’t be more beautiful today.”

"Five weeks ago, our nation was robbed of this extraordinary champion," Trump said. "He was a champion in every way. I got to know him so well. ... He was assassinated in the prime of his life for boldly speaking the truth, for living his faith, and for relentlessly fighting for a better and stronger America. He loved this country."

During his speech, the president described Kirk as an “indomitable, one-of-a-kind, and unstoppable” leader, recalling his energy and perseverance when doing activism. “Boy, when he had an idea in his head... he would call me, ‘Sir, please. You haven’t done it yet.’” Trump recounted. "Charlie, relax. Just relax," the president would say in those conversations. Then he added, “He didn’t relax. He called me the next day again [and] it got done. He was indomitable, and always will be. He’s really irreplaceable... You can’t replace that kind of person and that kind of talent. We hold his memory in our hearts forever.”

Trump, who maintains a close relationship with the Kirk family, recalled that the young activist was instrumental in the 2024 Republican victory. “He said, ‘You’re gonna win, sir.’ I said, ‘You know, I’m running against 17 senators and a lot of tough people and governors.’ ... He said, ‘No, you’re gonna win,’” the president recalled. Then he joked, “Without him... maybe you’d have Kamala standing here today. That would not be good... With his help, in 2024, we won more people than any Republican by far in the history of our country.”

Erika Kirk's testimony

The widow of Charlie Kirk, Erika, received the recognition in tears. During her address, she thanked those who continue her husband's legacy: “You are the heartbeat of this future movement. Everything Charlie built—you guys are the legacy holders of that. You’re living his mission with him... I know that freedom will endure.”

Erika Kirk also noted that her husband, because of his faith, was a man free from fear, stating, “The freest people in the world are those whose hearts belong to Christ... The real freedom is the power to live freely and to do what is right.”

Likewise, Erika recalled the day she asked her three-year-old daughter what she would say to her father on her 32nd birthday, which eventually coincided with the ceremony. The little girl replied, “Happy birthday, Daddy. I want to give you a stuffed animal. I want you to eat a cupcake with ice cream, and I want you to go have a birthday surprise. I love you.”

Amid applause, the widow assured that the recognition bestowed by President Trump was "the best" gift Charlie could have received. “He preferred quiet birthdays,” she said. “I said, ‘Baby, I love your birthday... because it’s the day that the world couldn’t go another day without you.’ ... [Freedom is] what Charlie fought for until his last breath, and it was written on his chest in those final minutes.”