Trump demands Microsoft fire former Biden administration official for being ‘a menace to US National Security’

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 30 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump publicly called on tech giant Microsoft to dismiss Lisa Monaco, the company's newly appointed head of global affairs. Monaco, who served as the number two official at the U.S. Department of Justice during President Joe Biden's administration, was labeled "corrupt" by Trump in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. Trump raised concerns about national security and demanded that Monaco be removed from her new position immediately.

"Monaco has been shockingly hired as the President of Global Affairs for Microsoft, in a very senior role with access to Highly Sensitive Information. Monaco’s having that kind of access is unacceptable, and cannot be allowed to stand. She is a menace to U.S. National Security, especially given the major contracts that Microsoft has with the United States Government," Trump wrote.

Similarly, Trump stated in his post that, "Because of Monaco’s many wrongful acts, the U.S. Government recently stripped her of all Security Clearances, took away all of her access to National Security Intelligence, and banned her from all Federal Properties. It is my opinion that Microsoft should immediately terminate the employment of Lisa Monaco."

The Republican leader's request for Microsoft to dismiss Monaco came shortly after a federal grand jury indicted former FBI Director James Comey for making false statements and obstructing a House proceeding related to his 2020 Senate testimony. The call also followed the DOJ’s issuance of a subpoena to obtain records concerning the travel history of Georgia District Attorney Fani T. Willis, who went on to indict President Donald Trump in an election interference case.