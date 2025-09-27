Justice Department investigating US Attorney Fani Willis as it requests records of her travels

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de septiembre, 2025

The New York Times revealed Friday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a subpoena for records related to the travel history of Georgia District Attorney Fani T. Willis, who went on to accuse president Donald Trump in an election interference case, according to a federal grand jury subpoena reviewed by the newspaper, which detailed that the scope of the investigation was unclear and that it is also unclear whether Willis is the target of the probe.

Following the article published by the Times, Willis spokesman Jeff DiSantis said in a statement that "we have no comment beyond the fact we have no knowledge of any investigation." Similarly, the newspaper detailed that the inquiry is being led by the office of U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Theodore S. Hertzberg, which has not released any comment on the matter at this time.

Willis was disqualified from overseeing her case against Trump

The Times also noted that federal investigators in Georgia are seeking records related to trips they believe Willis took overseas around the time of last year's presidential election, in which a state appeals court officially disqualified her from overseeing the case she had brought against Trump, in which she accused him of orchestrating a criminal enterprise to reverse the 2020 presidential results in Georgia. The court made that decision after it was revealed that Willis had a personal relationship with the lawyer she herself had hired to lead the case, Nathan Wade. Defense attorneys accused the Georgia district attorney of "self-benefiting" by going on vacation with him.

Last week, the Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear Willis' appeal of the disqualification. Following that ruling, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account that Willis and others who brought or attempted to bring criminal or civil cases against him "are now CRIMINALS who will hopefully pay serious consequences for their illegal actions."