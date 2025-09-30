Poll: Nearly half of Democrats do not see violent crime as a big problem

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de septiembre, 2025

Nearly half of Democrats do not see violent crime as a "big problem." As NPR/Ipsos found in their survey conducted between Sept. 19 and Sept. 21. Despite the consensus among Republicans and independents, Democratic voters are less concerned about crime in big cities.

According to the poll, 71% of Americans agreed that "the level of crime and violence in American cities is unacceptably high," including 93% of Republicans and 68% of independents. However, only 54% of Democrats agreed with that statement.

In addition, 45% of Democrats said that crime and delinquency in cities is not a serious problem.

On the perception of crime, 31% of Democrats responded that crime has increased in major cities in their state since last year, compared with 47% of Republicans who said the same.

The poll interviewed 323 Republicans, 289 Democrats, and 298 independents.

"While President Trump is doing everything in his power to restore law and order in America, Democrats are doubling down on their failed soft-on-crime approach. Democrats are completely out of touch with the concerns of the American people," said Karoline Leavitt, press secretary, in response to the poll results.

Since his return to the White House in January 2025, Donald Trump has focused on fighting crime in big cities. He sent the National Guard to Washington, DC, Memphis, and, recently, Portland. In turn, he threatened to do the same in Chicago and Baltimore. "Almost all of the cities in trouble are governed by Democrats," the president declared last September 12, in a dialogue with Fox News.