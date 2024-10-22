Nathan Wade reportedly met with Biden administration officials during Trump's Georgia investigation

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 21 de octubre, 2024

Former Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who was immersed in the case of former President Donald Trump in Georgia allegedly met with Biden administration officials on at least two occasions during District Attorney Fani Willis's controversial investigation into Trump, according to a recently released transcript.

Wade was interviewed for more than four hours by House Judiciary Committee staffers last week as part of committee chairman Jim Jordan's (R-OH) inquiry into the prosecutions against Trump.

According to the transcript, former prosecutor Wade did not disclose details of the alleged meetings with White House officials, but he did acknowledge the existence of invoices and other records suggesting conversations took place.

The transcript reveals that officials approached Wade about an invoice line that indicated "trip to Athens; conf with White House counsel, May 23rd, 2022."

"So if it says conf with White House counsel, that would mean there was a conf with White House counsel?" investigators asked the former prosecutor.

Wade claimed that the semicolon written after the "travel to Athens" meant a separate and distinct matter after that.

Then, the investigator persisted, "So if you billed for a conf with White House counsel, would that have occurred?"

Wade questioned, "If I billed for a conf with White House counsel, this document doesn’t say that that cong with White House counsel happened in Athens. That’s not what that says."

Finally, when the investigator again asked whether the reference to the White House counsel meant that there was, in fact, a meeting, Wade responded, "yes."

The former prosecutor later stated that he did not recall any details of the meeting, which, according to the transcript, was punctuated by a log that read, "Interview with D.C./White House, November 18th, 2022. Eight hours at $250. Cost $2,000."

Despite the records, Wade claimed he had no recollection of the alleged meetings, such as the officials involved or the topics discussed during the meeting.

However, Andrew Evans, Wade's attorney, gave Fox News Digital a clue as to what his client believes may have happened:

"Wade also noted that if he met with current White House employees, it would have been because prosecutors wanted to interview individuals like former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows. The United States Supreme Court case of United States ex rel. Touhy v. Ragen, 340 U.S. 462 (1951), requires that prosecutors confer with government officials before interviewing current or former federal employees."

Wade, who was included in the Fulton County investigation as a special prosecutor, was forced off the case in March after it was revealed that he had an affair with his boss, District Attorney Willis.

The questioning against Wade comes after Rep. Jordan sought a committee meeting with the former prosecutor for months after Wade and Willis were accused of benefiting from the investigation during their relationship.

Both circles have vehemently denied the claims, asserting that their relationship was unrelated to the case.

The two sides also accused Republicans of attempting to unfairly interfere in the Fulton County investigation against former President Trump, who is now the favorite to win the 2024 presidential election by a narrow margin.