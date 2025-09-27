Trump holds productive negotiations on Gaza with Middle East countries and assures Israel and Hamas are on notice

Published by Sabrina Martin 26 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump emphasized Friday that "very inspiring and productive conversations" have been achieved with Middle East leaders to address the conflict in Gaza, asserting that there is more willingness than ever to end decades of violence.

In a message posted on Truth Social, Trump noted that negotiations have been going on for four days and will remain open "as long as it takes" to reach a satisfactory agreement. According to his statements, Hamas is aware of the talks, Israel has been informed "at all levels, including the prime minister, and countries in the region are actively involved.

"Here is more goodwill and enthusiasm for getting a deal done, after so many decades, than I have ever seen before," Trump wrote, before remarking, "Everyone is excited to put this period of Death and Darkness behind them. It is an Honor to be a part of this Negotiation." The president also stressed two central priorities: the release of the hostages and the search for a "permanent and long-lasting peace."

Scenario at the United Nations The president's statements come in a week marked by the UN General Assembly, where Trump reaffirmed his "deep engagement" in achieving a ceasefire in Gaza. The Israeli military offensive has generated growing international questioning.

Netanyahu responds to accusations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech on Friday at the UN that was boycotted by several delegates. From the rostrum, he rejected accusations of genocide and assured that if Hamas lays down its arms and surrenders, the war would end immediately.

As he explained, his message has also been broadcast directly to Gazans via loudspeakers and cell phones in an attempt to justify the continuation of the military operation.