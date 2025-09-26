Soros' Open Society Foundation rejects terror funding allegations: ‘These accusations are politically motivated attacks’

Published by Santiago Ospital 26 de septiembre, 2025

The Open Society Foundations, an NGO founded by progressive billionaire George Soros, came out against reports that its philanthropic funds support terrorist activities in the United States.

"Our activities are peaceful and lawful, and our grantees are expected to abide by human rights principles and comply with the law," the organization said in a statement, in which it also assured that it does "not fund terrorism."

It also lashed out at the government: "These accusations are politically motivated attacks on civil society, meant to silence speech the administration disagrees with and undermine the First Amendment right to free speech."

Although it did not specify which accusations it was referring to, both Donald Trump and his officials on numerous occasions accused the organization of funding violent activities, including terrorism. The latest became known hours before the denial: an official from the Department of Justice reportedly ordered prosecutors across the country to look into possible investigations for extortion, arson, wire fraud and material support for terrorism, among others.

This was revealed by The New York Times, which reportedly accessed a copy of the order issued by counsel Aakash Singh. According to the same newspaper, Singh cited a Capital Research Center report that tracked the alleged delivery of $80 million to groups "tied to terrorism or extremist violence."

Late last month, Trump argued that both the Hungarian-American billionaire and his heir, Alexander Soros, should be charged "for their support of violent protests, and much more." In recent weeks, especially after the murder of Charlie Kirk, the president again took aim at George Soros.

A new strategy against "organized political violence" Just this Thursday, Trump signed a memorandum ordering measures against "organized political violence."



The text mandates the Joint National Counterterrorism Task Force to investigate, prosecute and dismantle organizations, including NGOs, foundations and American citizens, that support domestic terrorist activities.



The text does not specifically allude to any organization or individual, although it does name the Kirk assassination, the protests in Los Angeles and the two attacks on Trump himself as examples of increased violence.



Multiple accusations



The Open Society Foundations has been the subject of investigations and criticism over the destination of its funds, mostly from Republican politicians and conservative research groups, from funding violent protests to campaigns by crime-tolerant district attorneys and attorneys general.