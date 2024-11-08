Americans say enough: The end of Soros DAs

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 8 de noviembre, 2024

Radical left-wing businessman George Soros achieved significant success in getting several progressives into important positions as district attorney with the invaluable help of his money. His legacy of soft-on-crime policies and political persecution of ideological rivals has worn out the patience of citizens, who in last Tuesday's election said enough is enough. George Gascón, one of the most radical, fell in Los Angeles, as did Pamela Price, ousted in Alameda County, Calif., by popular vote.

The policies of both got voters of both parties clamoring for their departures. In the case of Price, the first D.A. to be recalled in Alameda County's history, the motion for her dismissal just two years into her six-year term was backed by two-thirds of voters. Gascón lost to a candidate who promotes a far stricter stance on crime.

These are the latest names, but not the first. During the last term, several were dismissed for their dismal records in the fight against crime. For example, Monique Worrell in Orlando, Fla., who received $1.8 million from the Hungarian-American magnate, was ousted by Ron DeSantis, who accused her of "dereliction of duty." The Florida Supreme Court upheld the governor's decision against the district attorney for facilitating "murderers, other violent criminals and dangerous drug dealers to receive extremely reduced sentences and escape all consequences of their criminal conduct."

Earlier, Soros-backed Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, resigned after being accused by the Department of Justice itself of "partisan conduct" and "malfeasance." A report by the Department of Justice's (DOJ) Office of Inspector General accused Rollins of participating in Democratic Party events, abusing her power, ignoring the DOJ's gift and travel policy and, especially, leaking internal DOJ information to journalists to favor the candidate she endorsed for Boston district attorney.

Last three years critical for Soros DAs

Also forced out of office was Kim Gardner, one of the first candidates to receive Soros' financial backing. The St. Louis circuit attorney resigned her post with a statement accusing "outsiders" of calling for her termination. These outsiders were Republican and Democratic Party politicians, who demanded information from her about the way she was running her "kingdom." Her farewell, in fact, came after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that he had initiated impeachment proceedings against her for "neglect of duty."

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives impeached Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in 2022. Despite losing the vote, Krasner managed to stay in office by dragging out the case with appeals until September 2024, almost on the eve of the election, as the state Supreme Court concluded that the articles of impeachment had "become null and void" at the conclusion of the term. The Republican Party then controlled the House, but at the time of the ruling the majority was Democratic.

In the eye of the hurricane

Indeed, most Soros-backed district attorneys are in the eye of the hurricane for their soft-on-crime policies or their treatment of political rivals. It is no coincidence that numerous places with high crime rates are in the hands of these attorneys, nor can it be forgotten that Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney who got Trump convicted, also has the Hungarian businessman in his pockets.