Republican Jason Dickerson retains Georgia's 21st state Senate District after defeating Democrat Debra Shigley

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de septiembre, 2025

GOP candidate Jason Dickerson defeated Democrat Debra Shigley Tuesday night to hold Georgia's 21st state Senate District and complete the remainder of Republican state Sen. Brandon Beach's term after he was elected by President Donald Trump as treasurer of the United States. Dickerson, who is known for being the chairman of a major private investment firm, defeated the left-leaning lawyer witha result of 9,432 votes in his favor to Shigley's 7,009 to represent the 21st District, which has parts of Cherokee and Fulton counties.

Dickerson's victory was considered by many to be a foregone conclusion - considering that Beach had won his last election with 70% of the vote- beyond Shigley's first-place finish during the August general election by achieving 40% support versus the slightly more than 17% obtained by the businessman in the Republican primary. With the businessman's win, Republicans maintain their 33-23 lead over Democrats in the state Senate.

Words of praise for Dickerson

Shortly after his victory was confirmed, Georgia Senate Republicans Georgiacongratulated Dickerson through their official X account, in which they wrote a message where they praised his campaign by considering it one of the keys behind his triumph over the Democratic candidate.

"Congratulations to Jason Dickerson on advancing to the Special Election Runoff for State Senate District 21! He ran an impressive campaign, competing against five fellow Republicans in this deep-red district. Our caucus is united in support of Jason Dickerson as he now stands in direct contrast to an out-of-touch Democrat opponent. We are confident he will prevail on September 23 and help keep our conservative Senate majority strong."