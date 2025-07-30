Marjorie Taylor Greene says she won't be running for governor of Georgia in 2026

Published by Just The News 30 de julio, 2025

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Tuesday in a lengthy post that she would not be running for governor of Georgia in 2026.

Greene did not rule out potentially running for governor in the future.

"One day, I might just run purely out of the blessing of the wonderful people of Georgia, my family and friends, but it won’t be in 2026," Greene wrote on the social media platform X. "In the meantime, you’ll find me in the beautiful hills of Northwest Georgia and fighting with all my might in the House of Representatives for the people who elected me."

GOP candidates currently running for Georgia governor include current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, current Attorney General Chris Carr and Ken Yasger, a member of the Georgia Army National Guard.

Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is in his second term and cannot run again.

Greene shot down reports of her potentially running and said they were rumors.

"I’m always dismayed by constant rumors about me and people who claim I am doing things, yet have not spoken to me about anything I am doing or not doing," she said. "If you have not heard it straight from me, then it is likely not true."

Charlotte Hazard is a reporter for Just The News.



© Just The News