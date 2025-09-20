Newsom's press office referred to Secret Service after "threatening" Kristi Noem

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 20 de septiembre, 2025

The U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, Bilal A. Essayli, announced on 'X' (formerly Twitter) that he referred to the Governor's Press Office Gavin Newsom to the Secret Service after sending an alleged "threat" against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today. You’re welcome, America," wrote the Democratic governor's press office, which is drawing harsh criticism on social media.

Quoting the press office's message, Essayli wrote: "We have zero tolerance for direct or implicit threats against government officials. I've referred this matter to @SecretService and requested a full threat assessment."

We have zero tolerance for direct or implicit threats against government officials. I've referred this matter to @SecretService and requested a full threat assessment. https://t.co/mKEN3CZjxn — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 20, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security also condemned the message.

"This reads like a threat. This is ugly, @GavinNewsom. Your keyboard warrior team may hide behind their laptops and spew this kind of vitriol but you would never have the guts to say this to her face," said Tricia McLaughlin, undersecretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.

Your keyboard warrior team may hide behind their laptops and spew this kind of vitriol but you would never have the guts to say this to her face. https://t.co/U4IOGj76Cj — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) September 20, 2025

Steven Cheung, White House communications director, also joined in the criticism: "To make a threat like this, especially on the memorial weekend for Charlie, is beyond the pale and totally disgusting. This is what happens when Gavin Newsom lets deranged Leftist lunatics post messages on his behalf."

To make a threat like this, especially on the memorial weekend for Charlie, is beyond the pale and totally disgusting. This is what happens when Gavin Newsom lets deranged Leftist lunatics post messages on his behalf. https://t.co/jsOQmmsWIy — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) September 20, 2025

The message from the governor's press office comes just days after the murder of conservative activist, Charlie Kirk, who was shot during an event on the campus of Utah Valley University.

The accused perpetrator of the crime, Tyler Robinson, professed a strong grudge and hatred against Kirk's views, recognized on social networks for his political debates and for founding the conservative organization Turning Point USA.

Kirk's murder shocked the country and brought back to the center of the national debate the growing political violence that for years has been proliferating in the US, with assassination attempts and attacks against political figures of both parties. Last year alone, President Donald Trump suffered as many as two confirmed assassination attempts, including a shot that grazed his ear.

Multiple conservative users sharply questioned Newsom's press office following the message.

"This isn’t what America needs right now, @GavinNewsom. Come on man. Do better," said Republican Vivek Ramaswamy.