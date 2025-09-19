The Senate unanimously approves a 'National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de septiembre, 2025

The U.S. Senate voted unanimously Thursday to establish a "National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk," following the murder of the young conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, in what has become one of the most tragic and dramatic events experienced by the country in recent years. According to Axios media, the proposed date, set for October 14, Kirk's birthday, is intended to honor both his life and his political legacy.

The resolution was introduced by Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott and Florida Republican Representative Jimmy Patronis, with both having the full support of their party's other members in the upper chamber. "Mr Kirk consistently promoted the values of individual liberty, open debate, the importance of civic engagement, and the defence of constitutional principles," the resolution states.

Scott's words about Kirk

In a statement, Scott noted, "Like most Americans, my wife Ann and I are completely heartbroken by the tragic loss of our friend and fellow patriot, Charlie Kirk, in a despicable, targeted assassination. This is a devastating loss for his wife, Erika, and their two precious kids, and the millions, including myself, who felt the impact of Charlie’s work and were inspired by his devotion to God and his beliefs."

Likewise, the Republican senator for the state of Florida praised Kirk's legacy by saying, "Charlie was taken from us in a disgusting act of political violence. But his legacy lives on. We have the opportunity to carry on his memory by believing in the power of our ideas, discussion, and the values of our nation. Kirk’s life was shaped by his faith and the idea that in America, debate and discussion are crucial to the betterment of our country."