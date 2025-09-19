Senate rejects stopgap funding bill passed by Congress

Published by Diane Hernández 19 de septiembre, 2025

This Friday Senate Democrats blocked a bill passed by the House of Representatives hours earlier to fund federal departments and agencies for seven weeks. The decision could cause Washington to enter a government shutdown on Oct. 1.

The measure was defeated on a united Democratic vote that left a 44-48 vote, with only Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) voting for the Republican-drafted proposal. The bill passed the House also early Friday with a 217-212 difference.

From the Republican side only two voted against measure: Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.) who argued it will prolong Biden-era spending levels, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), after expressing concerns about the Medicaid cuts Trump signed into law after returning to the White House.

Dangerous threats

Democrats in the Senate had already stated days earlier that they would block the measure until Republicans agreed to negotiate with them.

The bill was introduced earlier this week to fund the various federal agencies through Nov. 21, as well as more funds to increase security for government officials.

The vote leaves Republican and Democratic leaders at odds over how to avoid a government shutdown in just 11 days.

Democrats are pushing Republicans to attach language to the continuing resolution to extend health care premium subsidies under the Affordable Care Act which is set to expire at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Republicans on Friday told House members not to return to Washington until the funding deadline expires, canceling votes scheduled for Sept. 29 and 30. The tactic gives Democrats the ultimatum to reconsider the continuing resolution passed by the House or trigger a shutdown.

The Democrats' stopgap funding alternative would have permanently extended enhanced health insurance premium subsidies at a cost of $349.8 billion over 10 years.

The last time Congress faced a shutdown, in March of this year, Republicans refused to negotiate with Democrats over across-the-board budget cuts and the layoff of thousands of federal employees.