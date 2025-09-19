House passes stopgap spending bill to avert government shutdown, measure now goes to Senate

The House of Representatives passed a stopgap spending bill on Friday amid concerns over a possible government shutdown.

The GOP-led bill is a short-term government spending package designed to prevent a shutdown at the end of the month. The bill will go to the Senate, where Democrats have pledged to sink it, The Hill news outlet reported.

The vote on Friday was 217-212, with two Republicans opposing it over high deficit spending levels, and one Democrat supporting it.

