Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to run for a third term in 2026

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de septiembre, 2025

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced he will seek re-election to a third term in 2026. Walz released a video in which he broke the news.

"We’ve made historic progress in our state, but we’re not done yet. I’m staying in the fight — and I need you with me," Walz said in a message posted on his X account.

Walz and J.B. Pritzker seek third term Minnesota is one of the states that allows its governors to serve more than two terms. Thus, the former Democratic Vice Presidential hopeful in 2024 decided to run for a third term in 2026, following in the footsteps of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, also a member of the Democratic Party.

The Democrat's administration has had difficult times, mainly marked by violence. In June, state legislator Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed, while Senator John Hoffman was wounded after being shot.

More recently, last month, an attacker opened fire during a Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, leaving two students dead and several wounded.

"I’ve seen how we help each other through the hard times, and boy, we’ve seen terrible times this year. I’m heartbroken and angry about the beautiful people we lost to gun violence. But it’s in these moments that we have to come together," Walz said in his campaign ad.

Last year, Walz was Kamala Harris' running mate in the presidential election in which President Trump emerged as the winner.