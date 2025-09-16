Trump on TikTok: 'We have an agreement'

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump assured that there is already a U.S. investor who will acquire TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, meaning the social network will be able to continue operating in the country.

"We have an agreement on TikTok. I have reached an agreement with China, I will speak with President Xi Jinping on Friday to confirm everything," Trump told reporters at the White House before he left for the United Kingdom, according to a statement picked up by AFP.

Since returning to the White House as president, Trump put the sale of TikTok on his agenda as one of the main points to resolve.

After months of talks and extensions regarding the future of the social network, this Monday, the Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, met with the vice prime minister of China, He Lifeng, in Madrid (Spain) to discuss, among other matters, the sale of TikTok.

At the conclusion of their talks, Bessent detailed that an agreement was reached for the social network "to pass into U.S.-controlled ownership." "We have a framework for a TikTok deal," the Treasury secretary said from the Spanish capital.

Since January, Trump has granted several extensions for TikTok to pass into U.S. hands. The latest extension concludes, in principle, on September 17.