Capitalism retains an edge over socialism, while the majority wants higher taxes for the rich

Published by Sabrina Martin 12 de septiembre, 2025

A new national poll from Fox News confirms that a majority of American voters hold a much more favorable view of capitalism than socialism.

The poll, conducted Sept. 6-9, reveals that 65% of voters hold a negative view of socialism, the highest level since the network began measuring this perception in 2019. In contrast, 53% hold a positive assessment of capitalism, although that figure is down a few points from the 57% reached six years ago.

Support for raising taxes, but with nuances

Despite the rejection of socialism, voters show willingness for the government to increase taxes on the wealthiest as long as that money is used to strengthen social programs (73% in favor) or to reduce inequality (64%). However, the idea of raising taxes only to prevent "no one from getting too rich" generates more rejection: 52% oppose it compared to 47% who support it.

The partisan breakdown reveals the differences:

- Democrats: 89% support raising taxes to strengthen social programs.

- Republicans: 56% also support this measure, although most oppose redistributing wealth or limiting fortunes.

- Independents: 78% show support for tax increases for social purposes.

Mandani's challenge in public opinion

The poll also reveals the weak national standing of socialist aspirant Zohran Mamdani, who is trying to present his agenda in New York as a model for the rest of the country. Forty-four percent of voters have never heard of him, and among those who do know him, the balance is unfavorable: only 18% express a positive opinion compared to 37% negative.

His support is concentrated mainly among "very liberal" voters (44% in favor) and Democratic men (34%). On the other hand, Republicans—the group most familiar with his figure—show a majority rejection, with 54% unfavorable opinions.

Groups that support capitalism

The study reflects that the sectors most firmly in defense of capitalism are:

- Republican men (80% favorable).

- Voters over 65 years of age (74%).

- Conservatives (71%).

- College graduates (70%).

In contrast, younger voters show high levels of dissatisfaction with both systems: 61% view capitalism negatively, and 56% view socialism negatively.