Noem accuses CBS News of 'whitewashing the truth' after editing her interview

Published by Alejandro Baños 1 de septiembre, 2025

Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Kristi Noem accused CBS News of editing her interview with Ed O’Keefe for the Face the Nation program to avoid broadcasting her full answer to a question about Kilmar Abrego García, whom the Trump administration has accused of belonging to the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) terrorist organization.

During the interview, O'Keefe asked Noem about the government's efforts to deport Abrego Garcia instead of prosecuting him domestically. CBS News chose to air only the following portion of the DHS secretary's response: "Prosecution decisions are always made by the Department of Justice and Pam Bondi’s department, so we will let them do that, although this individual does have criminal charges pending. He has charges pending against him civilly as well. And the one thing that we will continue to do is to make sure that he doesn’t walk free in the United States of America."

Given the omission of the rest of her response, Noem decided to publish a video on social media including her full comments about Abrego García. The DHS secretary accused CBS News of "shamefully" editing the interview to "whitewash the truth."

Noem's response to the question asked by the CBS News anchor included the following: "This individual was a known human smuggler, an MS-13 gang member, and an individual who is a wife beater, and someone who is so perverted that he solicited nude photos from minors and even his fellow human traffickers told him to knock it off. He was so sick in what he was doing and how he was treating small children. So, he needs to never be in the United States of America, and our administration is making sure we’re doing all that we can."

CBS News says it edited the interview for "time"

Thereupon, CBS News defended its decision, saying it was timing considerations that led to Noem's full response during the interview not being aired.

"Secretary Noem's interview on Face The Nation was edited for time and met all CBS News standards. The entire interview is publicly available on YouTube, and the full transcript was posted earlier this morning on CBSNews.com," a network spokesperson told Fox News.

Noem: Trump administration looking at expanding anti-illegal immigration operations in other cities

Aside from these issues, during the Face the Nation interview, Noem stated that the Trump administration is considering expanding its measures and operations against illegal immigration—similar to those implemented in Washington, D.C.—to other cities, such as Chicago.

"We've already had ongoing operations with ICE in Chicago and throughout Illinois and in other states, making sure we're complying with our laws, but we intend to add more resources to those operations," the DHS secretary added.