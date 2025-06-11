Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

US and China reach preliminary agreement to defuse trade tensions

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick explained that the proposal must now be approved by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Howard Lutnick

Howard LutnickJim Watson / AFP

Sabrina Martin
Published by
Sabrina Martin

In a bid to avoid a further escalation in economic tensions, senior officials from the United States and China reached a preliminary agreement to appease trade tensions and resolve restrictions imposed by Beijing on the export of strategic minerals, such as rare earths and magnets. The understanding, reached after two days of tense negotiations, will now be submitted for approval by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. 

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed Tuesday from London that the agreement advances on the consensus reached last month in Geneva, where both powers agreed on a reduction of tariffs that was at risk because of Chinese controls on essential materials for the technology and military industry.

A brake on trade retaliation

The agreement also provides for the elimination of certain restrictions imposed by the United States. Lutnick, Washington, applied specific measures when shipments from China were stopped but will now seek to balance the actions following the compromise reached.

China, for its part, confirmed the progress of the agreement through the Vice Minister of Commerce, Li Chenggang, who assured that the new scheme responds both to the June 5 telephone dialogue between the presidents and to what was discussed at the Geneva summit.

Next steps: political endorsement

The understanding is not yet final. Both governments must present the preliminary agreement to their respective leaders. "The idea is we're going to go back and speak to President Trump and make sure he approves it. They're going to go back and speak to President Xi and make sure he approves it, and if that is approved, we will then implement the framework," explained Lutnick.
The announcement represents a significant step toward stabilizing economic relations between the world's two biggest powers in a context where global markets are watching closely for any signs of détente or confrontation between Washington and Beijing.
tracking