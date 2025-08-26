Trump calls on Cracker Barrel to go back to the old logo

Published by Carlos Dominguez 26 de agosto, 2025

Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Cracker Barrel to revert back to its old logo, following the strong backlash against the restaurant chain removing Uncle Herschel from its design.

Trump said on Truth Social, "Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer feedback (the latest Survey), and run the company better than ever. They havea billion dollars of free advertising if they play their cards right. Very hard to do, but a great opportunity."

"Have an important Press Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in a short period of time I have turned the United States of America into the hottest country in the world. A year ago, I was 'DEAD.' Good luck!" the president added.

For its part, on Monday, the company posted on Facebook an ambiguous communication, which could be read as an apology for changing its logo design, thanking its customers for their feedback, but assuring that they would remain committed to rebranding.

"We are truly grateful for their sincere voices. They have also shown us that we could have done a better job sharing who we are and who we will always be," Cracker Barrel wrote, defending the brand's creative decision.

Likewise, the company assured that its core traditions will not change: "What people love most about our locations will not go away: Rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the fireplace, board games, unique treasures in our gift store and classic American tradition with antiques brought directly from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee."

On the other hand, Cracker Barrel said that despite removing the image of founder Uncle Herschel from the logo, it will still appear on menus and inside stores.

Conservatives voice their discontent

Conservative voices have criticized Cracker Barrel's decision and noted that the company may be pushing progressive ideas.

Donald Trump Jr. wrote in surprise on X following the announcement of the new logo. "What the hell is wrong with @CrackerBarrel?"

For his part, Congressman Byron Donalds, recounted that as a younger man he was a Cracker Barrel worker in Tallahassee. He argued that it's time for the chain to "get back to being great."

"In college, I worked at @CrackerBarrel in Tallahassee. I even gave my life to Christ in their parking lot. Their logo was iconic and their unique restaurants were a fixture of American culture. No one asked for this progressive makeover. It's time for Cracker Barrel to be great again," Donalds wrote on his X account.

Million-dollar stock market losses

The company's new advertising strategy caused the company's stock to drop $94 million in a single day. Despite this, Cracker Barrel does not plan to backtrack on its branding changes.

According to CBS, Cracker Barrel fell $4.22, or $7.2%, to $54.80 in Thursday's trading session. Thus, according to the data, the company lost $94 million of its market value.