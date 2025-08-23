Voz media US Voz.us
Letitia James won't back down in her legal battle against Trump, vows to appeal decision as DOJ steps up pressure

Following President Donald Trump's court victory, James vowed to take the case to the Court of Appeals, challenging both the decision and federal investigations now targeting her office and personal life.

A smiling Letitia James attends the Trump trial in New York (File).

Agustina Blanco
Agustina Blanco

New York Attorney General Letitia James remains steadfast in her legal crusade against President Donald Trump, despite a court setback and pressure from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

On Thursday, a divided appeals court dismissed the roughly $500 million civil fraud fine against Trump and his company.

Against that backdrop, James promised to take the case to the Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, challenging both the decision and federal investigations now targeting her office and personal life, according to an official statement from James’ office.

“We will seek appeal to the Court of Appeals and continue to protect the rights and interests of New Yorkers,” she said.

James v. NRA

In parallel, the DOJ has intensified its scrutiny of James.

In early August, federal prosecutors issued subpoenas seeking information about her cases against the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association (NRA).

In 2020, James sued the NRA, getting a judge to order its director, Wayne LaPierre, to pay $4.35 million for misusing organization funds, and former chief financial officer, Wilson Phillips, $2 million.

DOJ continues to investigate James

In addition, the DOJ is investigating a complaint from the Federal Housing Finance Agency alleging that James falsified documents to obtain better terms on a mortgage loan, declaring a home in Virginia as her primary residence.

Trump maintains his stance on James

Trump has pointed criticism at James, calling her a "totally corrupt politician" on Truth Social, and demanded her immediate resignation as New York attorney general.

