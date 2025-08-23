Letitia James won't back down in her legal battle against Trump, vows to appeal decision as DOJ steps up pressure

Published by Agustina Blanco 23 de agosto, 2025

New York Attorney General Letitia James remains steadfast in her legal crusade against President Donald Trump, despite a court setback and pressure from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

On Thursday, a divided appeals court dismissed the roughly $500 million civil fraud fine against Trump and his company.

Against that backdrop, James promised to take the case to the Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, challenging both the decision and federal investigations now targeting her office and personal life, according to an official statement from James’ office.

“We will seek appeal to the Court of Appeals and continue to protect the rights and interests of New Yorkers,” she said.

James v. NRA



In parallel, the DOJ has intensified its scrutiny of James.

In early August, federal prosecutors issued subpoenas seeking information about her cases against the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association (NRA).

In 2020, James sued the NRA, getting a judge to order its director, Wayne LaPierre, to pay $4.35 million for misusing organization funds, and former chief financial officer, Wilson Phillips, $2 million.

DOJ continues to investigate James



In addition, the DOJ is investigating a complaint from the Federal Housing Finance Agency alleging that James falsified documents to obtain better terms on a mortgage loan, declaring a home in Virginia as her primary residence.