Trump presses Ukraine after summit with Putin: "Now it's up to President Zelensky"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de agosto, 2025

Donald Trump talked to Sean Hannity on Fox News after the summit with Vladimir Putin. In a little more than ten minutes, the president provided details about the meeting with his Russian counterpart and remarked that, although they are "very close" to an agreement, the cooperation of Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, will be necessary.

It was the second interview the president gave to Fox News on the day of the summit, given that he had spoken to Bret Baier while en route to Anchorage.

"We had a very good meeting today, but we'll see—you have to get a deal. We agreed on a lot of points. I want to see people stop dying in Ukraine... If we can end that war, it would be very good. (...) As far as I'm concerned, there's no deal until there's a deal, but we did make a lot of progress," Trump said.

"There are a lot of points. I mean, a lot of points we're agreeing on. There's not that much, as in, you know, one or two pretty significant items, but I think they can be reached. Now it's really up to President Zelensky to get it done. And, I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit, but it's up to President Zelensky," he continued.

Thereupon, Hannity asked him about what he had disagreed with Putin on during the meeting. I'd rather not [go] public. I guess somebody's gonna go public with it; they'll figure it out," the Republican replied.

Trump also stressed the warmth of the meeting and insisted that Ukraine must accept the points on which there is agreement: "They're gonna set up a meeting now between President Zelensky and President Putin and myself. (...) I don't know if I trust the two of them in a room alone together. Well, they both want me there."

"And we, I think, are close to a deal, but I—I won't; I don't like saying it. I always say, if I'm really close, I say fifty-fifty because so many things can happen. But I think President Putin would like to solve the problem, and it was a problem that should have never happened. This was a war. All of those families have lost somebody," Trump concluded.

As for the press conference, Putin spoke for about nine minutes, while Trump spoke for barely three. Both left without answering questions from the press, although they were later seen chatting outside the room.