Trump informed Zelensky and European leaders of the outcome of his meeting with Putin
The telephone conversation, which included among others EC President Ursula von der Leyen and the governors of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, lasted "just over an hour."
President Donald Trump had a "long call" with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the flight back to Washington after the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to secure a cease-fire, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Trump also spoke with NATO leaders to brief him on the results of the Alaska meeting, Leavitt told reporters on Air Force One. The president disembarked the plane at 2:45 a.m. local time Saturday and did not respond to reporters' questions.
Also the European Commission (EC) spokeswoman confirmed the president's call to other European leaders to inform them about the outcome of his meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin.
This telephone conversation, which involved among others EC President Ursula von der Leyen and the rulers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, lasted "a little over an hour," according to the same source.
The Ukrainian presidency stated that "it was a long call, first between presidents Zelensky and Trump, and then the European leaders joined them."
Zelensky to meet Trump in Washington on Monday
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Washington on Monday to discuss "ending the killing and war" with U.S. President Donald Trump, he announced Saturday via a message on his X profile.
Zelensky made the remarks after holding a call with Trump, during which, he said, the U.S. leader briefed him on the "main points" of his talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
We had a long and substantive conversation with @POTUS. We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 16, 2025
"It is important that Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with the U.S.. We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners. I thank all those who cooperate," concluded the Ukrainian leader.