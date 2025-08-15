Federal judge blocks two Trump initiatives to eliminate the DEI agenda at universities and schools

Published by Joaquín Núñez 14 de agosto, 2025

Judge Stephanie Gallagher blocked two Trump initiatives to eliminate the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) agenda at universities and schools. In her ruling, the judge ruled that the Department of Education violated the law by threatening educational institutions with funding cuts if they continued to push these policies.

Earlier this year, the White House sent a letter to universities, notifying them that they could withdraw funding if they continued to promote DEI policies. According to The Hill, elementary and secondary school districts subsequently received a memo to certify that they had already eliminated these practices.

Unions and organizations such as the American Federation of Teachers and Democracy Forward filed lawsuits over the matter, arguing that the Trump administration had violated the schools' rights.

Gallagher, who was nominated by Trump for the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland in 2019, ruled Thursday in their favor: "Plaintiffs have shown that neither challenged agency action was promulgated in accordance with the procedural requirements of the APA, and that both actions run afoul of important constitutional rights."

In essence, Gallagher stressed that the White House chose the wrong path to implement these measures, failing to comply with procedural requirements, but did not render an opinion on whether the policies were "good or bad, wise or foolish, fair or unfair."

Democracy Forward expressed the following after the Maryland judge's ruling. "Today's final judgment by a federal court affirms what we and the plaintiffs in this case have long known: the Trump-Vance administration's crusade against civil rights, equity, and inclusion is unlawful and threatens all Americans," Skye Perryman, executive director of the organization, celebrated.

"This is an invaluable decision that will have a sweeping and positive impact on public schools, teachers, and students. Threatening teachers and sowing chaos in schools throughout America is part of the administration's war on education, and today the people won," she added.