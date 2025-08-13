The Trump administration announced the end of race-based admissions at two major military institutions in the country

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 13 de agosto, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Tuesday that two more military academies agreed to permanently end race-based admissions, a move that marks a victory for President Donald Trump’s administration in its broader campaign against affirmative action and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, fulfilling one of his key presidential campaign promises.

In a statement, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point will officially eliminate DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs in favor of a merit-based admissions system. The change follows a new settlement that will formally dismiss two lawsuits filed against the academies by the nonprofit group Students for Fair Admissions. “This Department is committed to eliminating DEI practices throughout the federal government. We are proud to partner with the Department of Defense to permanently end race-based admissions at West Point and the Air Force Academy — admission to these prestigious military institutions should be based exclusively on merit,” Bondi stated.

No race or gender advantages

Regarding the terms of the agreement, the Department of Justice stated that, moving forward, merit will be the sole criterion used by both the Air Force Academy and West Point in their admissions processes. This agreement follows a similar settlement between Students for Fair Admissions and the U.S. Naval Academy. It also aligns with an executive order signed by President Trump on January 27, which declares that no individual within the military establishment should receive preferential treatment based on race or gender.

"Unfortunately, in recent years civilian and uniformed leadership alike have implemented Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs and their attendant race and sex preferences within the Armed Forces. These actions undermine leadership, merit, and unit cohesion, thereby eroding lethality and force readiness. They also violate Americans’ consciences by engaging in invidious race and sex discrimination," the Republican leader wrote in his executive order.