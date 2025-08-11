Trump accuses Pelosi of insider trading

Published by Nicholas Ballasy 11 de agosto, 2025

President Trump claimed that "crooked Nancy Pelosi" and her very “interesting” husband Paul "beat every hedge fund" in 2024 with inside information.

"In other words, these two very average 'minds' beat ALL of the Super Geniuses on Wall Street, thousands of them. It’s all INSIDE iNFORMATION!," he wrote Saturday night on Truth Social.

"How are you feeling now, Nancy???"

"Is anybody looking into this??? She is a disgusting degenerate, who Impeached me twice, on NO GROUNDS, and LOST! How are you feeling now, Nancy???" Trump added.

Members of Congress are currently required to disclose their stock transactions. Many lawmakers have called for a law outlawing individual stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses.