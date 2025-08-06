Marsha Blackburn announces her candidacy to be Tennessee's next governor

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de agosto, 2025

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn announced she is running to be the next governor of Tennessee, aiming to become the first woman in history to hold the office in the state.

In her first words after confirming her candidacy, Blackburn noted that her priority goal is to make Tennessee "the conservative leader" in the country "for this generation and the next."

"I love Tennessee, I believe in Tennesseans and I’m ready to deliver the kind of conservative leadership that will ensure our state is America’s conservative leader for this generation and the next," Blackburn, 73, said via a video posted online.

A loyal ally of Donald Trump in the Senate, Blackburn reflected her friendship with the president, whom she praised, through different moments featuring both, mainly at Republican rallies during the past presidential campaign.

"Trump is back, America is blessed and Tennessee — better than ever," the senator said, adding that the president "has made historic strides in Making America Great Again."

Blackburn has a long career in politics. Although she was born and educated in Mississippi, the Republican began her political career in Tennessee, first as executive director of the Tennessee Film, Entertainment and Music Commission, then making the leap to the state Senate, where she held a seat until 2003, when she had to move to Washington, D.C. She served in the House of Representatives for more than 15 years, then successfully ran for the seat Bob Corker vacated in the Senate.