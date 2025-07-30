Published by Carlos Dominguez 30 de julio, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel found confidential documents related to the investigation into the alleged collusion between Trump and Russia, in multiple "burn bags," in a secret room inside the FBI, sources told Fox News Digital.

The sources told the outlet that one of the documents found, inside a burned bag, was the classified annex of former special counsel John Durham's final report, which includes the underlying intelligence he reviewed.

According to Fox News, the declassification of the annex is being done in coordination with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi; Acting National Security Agency Director William Hartman and Kash Patel.

According to Fox, the declassified annex will be transmitted to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley who will ultimately make the document public.

"Ultimately, the release of the classified annex will lend more credibility to the assertion that there was a coordinated plan inside the U.S. government to help the Clinton campaign stir up controversy connecting Trump to Russia," the source, who was granted anonymity, told Fox News Digital.

FBI's secret room was already known

In June, during an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Kash Patel told Joe Rogan that he had found a room full of documents and hard drives "that no one had ever seen or heard of."

"Me, as the director of the FBI, the former 'Russiagate guy,' when I first came to the bureau, found a room that Comey and others hid from the world in the Hoover Building, full of documents and computer hard drives that no one had ever seen or heard of. [They] locked the key and hid access and just said, 'No one is ever going to find this place.'"

At the moment it is unclear what is in the latest documents, but sources told Fox News Digital that the most recent discovery was pursuant to an investigative request made by Chuck Grassley.