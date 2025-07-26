Dan Bongino vows to seek the truth about Obama and 'Russiangate': "We cannot run a Republic like this"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de julio, 2025

Dan Bongino spoke out about declassified intelligence reports on Barack Obama and 'Russiagate.' Through his X account, the deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) promised to do everything possible to seek "the truth" and get "the answers we all deserve." He even assured that he will never be the same after the latest discoveries.

Tulsi Gabbard, director of National Intelligence, declassified documents that, according to her, put Obama at the center of the Russian plot.

"If you look at those documents, they got him TRAPPED. And it was President Obama. There weren't a lot of people all over the place. It was them too, but the ringleader was President Obama. Barack Hussein Obama, have you heard of him? He's guilty. There is no doubt about it. This was TRAITION," Donald Trump tweeted on the matter.

In this context, Bongino expressed himself on social networks. While initially the message seemed cryptic, minutes later he clarified that it was related to former President Obama and the Russian plot.

"The Director and I are committed to stamping out public corruption and the political weaponization of both law enforcement and intelligence operations. It is a priority for us. But what I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned," he wrote on his X account.

"We are going to conduct these righteous and proper investigations by the book and in accordance with the law. We are going to get the answers WE ALL DESERVE. As with any investigation, I cannot predict where it will land, but I can promise you an honest and dignified effort at truth. Not 'my truth,' or 'your truth,' but THE TRUTH," he said.

Patrick Rodenbush, Obama's spokesman, dismissed the Trump Administration's accusations and called them "ridiculous."

"Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally deign to respond to the constant nonsense and misinformation emanating from this White House. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit a response. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a feeble attempt at a distraction," he responded.