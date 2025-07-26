From 'RussiaGate' to 'ObamaGate': The week that changed everything

Published by Israel Duro 26 de julio, 2025

What began as an investigation into alleged collusion between Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia has now, following the release of intelligence reports by Tulsi Gabbard, shifted to point toward a plot against the Republican tycoon—allegedly led by Barack Obama himself and involving key figures in the Democratic administration, intelligence agencies, the FBI, lawmakers from both major parties, and even agents of Britain’s MI6.

"Trump did not mince words after part of these reports was released, directly accusing the former Democratic president last Tuesday of orchestrating the entire scheme along with his closest collaborators.

"If you look at those documents, they got him TRAPPED. And it was President Obama. It wasn't a lot of people all over the place. It was them too, but the leader of the gang was President Obama. Barack Hussein Obama, have you heard of him? He's guilty. There's no question about it. This was TRAITION. This was... everything you can think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to confuse the elections. They did things that no one had ever imagined, not even in other countries."

"A made up fiction" for $12 million

Trump added that this is just the tip of the iceberg, with thousands more pages from Tulsi Gabbard expected soon containing key details about what really happened. He also took aim at his former 2016 election rival, Hillary Clinton:

"But he [Obama] also got it from dishonest Hillary Clinton, as dishonest as a three-dollar bill. Hillary Clinton and her group, the Democrats, spent $12 million on Christopher Steele to write a report that was TOTALLY bogus. It took two years to find out. But it turned out to be a totally FALSE report. It was a made-up fiction."

Obama calls Trump's accusations "bizarre" and "ridiculous" Barack Obama’s spokesperson, Patrick Rodenbush, responded to Trump’s accusations, calling them "bizarre" and "ridiculous":



"Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally deign to respond to the constant nonsense and misinformation emanating from this White House. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit a response. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a feeble attempt at a distraction."



Obama also reaffirmed the theory of Russian interference in the election that led to the White House, stating that the new reports do not contradict the findings of previously published investigations.



"Nothing in the document released last week contradicts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia attempted to influence the 2016 presidential election, but failed to successfully manipulate any votes. These conclusions were confirmed in a bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report in 2020, then chaired by Marco Rubio."

Accusations from Obama's circle

In addition, Trump implicated some of the former president’s most trusted confidants in orchestrating the hoax, saying they believed the now-public documents hidden among classified information would never be uncovered.

"We've caught Hillary Clinton. We've caught Barack Hussein Obama. It's them, and then there are many, many people below them, [former national security adviser] Susan Rice, they're all in there. All the names are there. And I guess they thought they were going to include this in the 'classified information' and nobody would ever see it again. But it doesn't work that way. Obama is the ringleader. Hillary Clinton was there with him, as was sleepy Joe Biden and the rest. Comey, Clapper, the whole bunch, tried to rig an election and got caught."

"The Steele report was a DISASTER. All lies, all made up. All admitted"

It was actually the press’s handling of information about this alleged British intelligence report that led to something resembling praise for the mainstream media:

"Probably the only thing I respect about the press in years is that they refused to write it before the election. They refused to publish it. The Steele report was a DISASTER. All lies, all made up. All admitted. An admitted fraud. She paid $12 million and the Democrats for that report to a smart guy named Christopher Steele. He wrote a phony report and they wanted to release that report before the election. I'll tell you one thing, I always talk about how bad fake news is, but in this case, they didn't do it."

According to Trump, the reason they didn-t report on it was that the forged document was "crap." The president said, "They (the media) saw it, read it and said we didn't believe it. It was only later, substantially like a month and a half after the election, when it was printed and it was like a firecracker of nothing. We can't include this."

From "boldest Russian influence campaign to date" to bluff

The Republican front-runner's criticism came after Tulsi Gabbard, the national intelligence director, released more than 100 pages last Friday detailing efforts by President Obama's national security officials to craft and present an alternative assessment of what they called the "boldest Russian influence campaign to date" on the U.S. electorate.

"Their goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people. As powerful as they are, all persons involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it."

"A multi-year coup against President Trump"

Gabbard later went so far as to accuse Obama in an interview with Fox of having orchestrated "a coup" against his successor in office. She said, "The effect of what President Obama and his national security team did was to subvert the will of the American people, to undermine our democratic republic and to carry out what, in essence, would be a multi-year coup against President Trump."

Last Thursday, Gabbard released 46 pages of declassified information revealing what she called "new evidence of the most egregious instrumentalization and politicization of Intelligence in U.S. history." The findings are now in the hands of Pam Bondi's DOJ, which is reviewing them with the intention to "go all the way" with any liabilities that may emerge.

The DOJ creates a working group to study the new documentation

In fact, Bondi herself announced on Thursday the launch of a working group tasked with analyzing the documents declassified by National Intelligence. In a statement, the attorney general emphasized that "her Department takes the alleged instrumentalization of the intelligence community with the utmost seriousness."

"The Department of Justice is proud to work with my friend Director Gabbard and we thank her for her cooperation in holding us accountable to the American people. We will thoroughly investigate these disturbing revelations and leave no stone unturned to bring justice."

A plot that began in 2016

Donald Trump’s claims, now supported by Tulsi Gabbard’s intelligence reports, validate the work of journalists who faced pressure and were ignored while investigating the alleged Russian collusion involving the Republican candidate’s 2016 campaign.

For example, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a post on her X account featuring a concept map of "Spygate" created by Epoch Times, outlining everyone allegedly involved in the conspiracy to discredit Trump.

The boomerang of the Russian plot



A few months earlier, in July, the FBI launched Operation Crossfire Hurricane to investigate possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. By October, intelligence agencies had confirmed the existence of this alleged Russian interference.



Data collected by intelligence agencies before and after the election pointed to Vladimir Putin’s goal of “undermining Americans’ faith in democracy,” rather than supporting Trump. This assessment was personally conveyed to President Obama during a meeting on December 8, attended by the heads of the CIA, Defense Intelligence Agency, FBI, National Security Agency, Department of Homeland Security, State Department, and independent sources.



about that meeting, obtained by Fox News, detailed that officials told the president it was “highly unlikely” that Russian cyber activities “would have resulted in altering the official outcome of any state’s vote.” They also stated that “the criminal activity did not reach the scale and sophistication necessary to change the election results.”



Furthermore, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence concluded that any Russian efforts “were likely intended to cause psychological effects, such as undermining the credibility of the electoral process and candidates.”



However, instead of releasing this assessment on December 9, Obama held another meeting with top National Security Council officials—including James Clapper, then-CIA Director John Brennan, then-National Security Adviser Susan Rice, then-Secretary of State John Kerry, then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe—to discuss Russia.



Following the meeting, documents declassified by National Intelligence reveal that Obama officials “leaked false statements to the media” claiming that “Russia has attempted, through cyber means, to interfere, if not actively influence, the outcome of an election.” On January 6, 2017, a new intelligence community assessment was published that, according to Tulsi Gabbard’s office, “directly contradicted the intelligence community assessments conducted over the previous six months.”



What did the Russian spies discover?

The information declassified by Tulsi Gabbard shows that Russian cyber spies obtained a significant amount of data on Hillary Clinton, who they viewed as the likely winner. However, they chose to withhold that information to use it later as leverage over the "future president" when needed..

These weren't details that would reflect well on her, precisely. "What we have in this document basically shows that, because of a DNC hack, they had information about her personally [such as] her mental state, her health conditions and so on ... the use of tranquilizers on a daily basis, her mood swings, angry outbursts.. things of this nature," House Intelligence Committee chairman Rick Crawford explained to Just The News:

"The fact is there was never a partnership with Russia and Donald Trump. What this document shows is that, if anything, they had a preference for a President Hillary Clinton, because they had information about her that they could exploit after the fact."