Constitutional lawyer on Trump v. Planned Parenthood: "I think the Justice Department is going to win that appeal"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 28 de julio, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed constitutional lawyer Gualberto García-Jones, with whom she discussed the most recent decision of a federal judge blocking the President's order Donald Trump to withdraw Medicaid funds from Planned Parenthood affiliates. During the interview, Garcia-Jones issued his opinion on the ruling and explained whether or not it could be appealed by the Republican administration.

"In matters of abortion funding with public funds there are precedents of 40 years where the executive and legislative branches are given a fairly broad power. I believe that this decision of the judge will be appealed, I believe that the Department of Justice will win that appeal, I even doubt that the case will reach the Supreme Court because the precedent is quite clear," said the lawyer.

