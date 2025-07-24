Tranquilizers, mood swings and rage: House Intel chair dishes dirt Russia dug up on Hillary

Published by Charlotte Hazard 24 de julio, 2025

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford, R-Ark., is confirming that Russia gathered dirt on Hillary Clinton worthy of a hard rock song — including tranquilizers, mood swings and outbursts — but withheld it during the 2016 election in hopes of using it against her if she were elected president.

"The fact is, there was never an association with Russia" and Donald Trump, Crawford said Wednesday on the Just the News, No Noise TV show. "What this document shows is that, if anything, they had a preference for a President Hillary Clinton, because they had information on her that they could exploit after the fact.

"They were counting on a President Hillary Clinton, and then they would have her over a barrel because of the information that they had on her," he added.

Putin may have instead favored (or at least fully expected) a Hillary Clinton victory

A newly-declassified House Intelligence Committee report released Thursday by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard after years of being locked away at the CIA alleges the December 2016 Intelligence Community Assessment "glossed over" evidence that Putin may have instead favored (or at least fully expected) a Hillary Clinton victory nine years ago.

"The judgment that Putin developed a 'clear preference' for candidate Trump and 'aspired to help his chances of victory' did not adhere to the tenets of the ICD (Intelligence Community Directive) analytical standards," the report found.

"The ICA ignored and selectively quoted reliable intelligence reports that challenged and in some cases undermined judgments that Putin sought to elect Trump," the report added. "The ICA failed to consider plausible alternative explanations of Putin's intentions indicated by reliable intelligence and observed Russian actions."

Rep Crawford warns "here's more information coming" in the next days

Crawford revealed on the Just the News, No Noise TV show that there will be more information in the coming days.

"There's more information coming," he said. "What we have in this document basically shows that, because of a DNC hack, they had information about her personally [such as] her mental state, her health conditions and so on...the use of tranquilizers daily, her mood swings, fits of rage...things of this nature."

It was reported in 2016 that during the presidential campaign, Hillary had a health scare. She was diagnosed with pneumonia in September 2016 and there were other reports of potential health concerns.

Clinton "was being held up and helped into a van coming away"

"We saw that on display when she was at a campaign stop at Ground Zero late in the campaign where she could barely move herself," Crawford said. "She was being held up and helped into a van coming away from that particular event, so we saw the evidence of it."

He added that the document proves that Russia actually preferred Clinton because she was the softer target they could use and manipulate if she were to get into power.

The report's release comes as FBI Director Kash Patel has opened a criminal conspiracy case alleging the weaponization of intelligence and federal law enforcement between 2016 and 2024 violated federal law and multiple criminal referrals have been sent to the Pam Bondi-led Justice Department.

This report shows the existence of a deep state

Crawford said that this report shows the existence of a deep state and how much power they have.

"I think it was on January 6, 2017, that's when things really started to accelerate with regard to what the deep state was engaged in," he said. "I say deep state because, before I got on the Intelligence Committee, I was not inclined to entertain the notion of this deep state until I saw it for myself."

"I can tell you that there are people who think that they run the government, and they do it without any accountability and without any election," Crawford later said. "And they think that they're the ones that run the show and that just can't happen."

Clinton's team did not immediately respond to a request for comment by press time.

© Just The News