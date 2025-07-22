Trump claims Obama is "guilty" of "treason" for allegedly fabricating the Russian plot

Published by Williams Perdomo 22 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump slammed former President Barack Obama as "guilty" of "treason" for allegedly fabricating the Russian plot.

The president's comments came during a press briefing in the Oval Room of the White House after hosting Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

The Republican contended that Obama led an attempt to "obfuscate" the presidential election. "He’s guilty … This was treason, this was every word you could think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election," the president insisted.

Asked about the case, Trump was emphatic: "Look, he’s guilty. It’s not a question." The Republican then pointed out that there were others involved, but insisted that Obama directed the events.

"This is like proof, irrefutable proof that Obama was seditious, that Obama led, was trying to lead a coup — and it was with Hillary Clinton, with all these other people, but Obama headed it up," Trump said in comments reported by The New York Post.

The Justice Department received the criminal referral from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, which argues that the Obama administration allegedly "fabricated and politicized" a narrative about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election in order to undermine Trump's presidency.

The department refused to elaborate on the information, but confirmed the referral to Fox News.