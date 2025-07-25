Vance anticipates the US will have negative net migration in 2025

Published by Joaquín Núñez 24 de julio, 2025

JD Vance anticipates that the United States will have negative net immigration in 2025. The vice president participated in a summit on artificial intelligence organized by podcast All In and The Hill, where he discussed White House immigration policy and criticized some tech companies for their labor policies.

The vice president responded to conservatives who argue that the number of deportations could be higher. When discussing the results, he noted that passage of the "Big Beautiful Bill" would be crucial to speeding up the process.

"The counterargument is the courts are trying to stop us at every step of the way. And until about a month ago, we didn't have the resources for ICE to actually get this massive invasion that Joe Biden led into our country. We didn't have the resources necessary to actually process a lot of those people. That has changed because of the Big, Beautiful Bill," the Republican expressed at the event.

"I think in 2025, we will have the first net negative immigration number in about 50 or 60 years in the United States. And so there has been a major, a major, major shift," Vance continued.

As for the concept of negative net immigration, it occurs when more people leave a country than enter during a specific time period.

He also responded to those who mark that the Biden administration had deported more people in the first half of 2024: "Actually, that statistic is completely false. It's based on the fact that if you enter the country illegally and then the Biden Administration prosecutes you and removes you, that counts as a deportation."

Vance and a warning to tech companies

In addition, possibly referencing the Microsoft example, Vance referred to the policy of some "big tech companies" that lay off "9,000 workers and then apply for a bunch of alien visas."

“That displacement and that math worries me a bit. And what the president has said, he said very clearly: we want the very best and the brightest to make America their home. We want them to build great companies and so forth. But I don’t want companies to fire 9,000 American workers and then to go and say, ‘We can’t find workers here in America,'" the vice president continued.

Vance's comments follow the company's layoffs and simultaneous application for H-1 B visas for foreign nationals. This is a temporary work permit that allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations. Applicants must have at least a bachelor's degree and be specialists in the field related to the position to be filled.