Multiple people injured in shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort

Published by Joaquín Núñez 9 de diciembre, 2025

A shooting at the Kentucky State University in Frankfort left multiple people injured. According to the state's governor, Andy Beshear, local authorities have arrested a single suspect.

The incident took place at around 3:35 p.m. The Department of Public Safety said that the attack took place in the university's dormitory. The Frankfort Police Department reported that they responded to a tip of an "active shooter" on campus, which will remain on lockdown until further notice.

"We are aware of a reported shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort. At this time, we are aware of some injuries. We will share more information as available. Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected," Governor Beshear wrote on his X account.

According to the university's website, it has approximately 2,000 students who began final exams this week. Its officials remarked that they are "still in the process of gathering accurate and complete information" before issuing an official statement.

News in development...