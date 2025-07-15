Vance sweeps Republican field to be 2028 nominee

Published by Israel Duro 15 de julio, 2025

JD Vance is the clear favorite of Republican voters to replace Donald Trump at the helm when his second term ends. The vice president is dominating his closest rivals, garnering more endorsements (42%) than the next eleven possible candidates combined.

Second on the list, according to Echelon Insight, is Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who would have 9% of GOP voters' voting intention if the call to the polls were to take place right now. The surprising third place goes to Marco Rubio, who would obtain 7% of the vote. A shocking result, since the Secretary of State is one of those who most sounded as a possible alternative to Trump.

Nikky Haley continues to have pull among GOP voters

They are followed by Nikky Haley, the frontrunner with a profile farther from Trump and MAGA, who would get 6% of the vote, followed by former Democrat Robert Kennedy Jr. (5%) and Ohio gubernatorial hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy (4%).

Veterans such as Senator Ted Cruz or Arkansas Governor Sara Huckabee-Sanders tie next at 3%. Tim Scott, Tulsi Gabbard, Glenn Youngkin and Steve Bannon are the last to reach at least 1% of voting intention.