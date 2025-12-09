Federal judge blocks Trump's attempt to halt new wind projects

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de diciembre, 2025

Federal District of Massachusetts Judge Patti Saris on Monday officially rejected an attempt by President Donald Trump's administration to halt approvals for any and all new wind energy projectsThe move represents a significant setback to the Republican president's efforts to block renewable energy, which represented one of his presidential campaign promises, in addition to the economic recovery and the immigration crisis inherited from the past administration of former Democratic President Joe Biden.

Judge Patti Saris, who was appointed to her position by former President Bill Clinton, ruled that the actions committed by the Commerce Department, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Interior Department to suspend any and all wind permits were illegal. "No permits have been issued since the Wind Order was promulgated, and the Agency Defendants acknowledge that they will not issue any permits at least until they complete the Comprehensive Assessment, for which there is no timeline. That action is contrary to law," wrote Saris, who thus vacated what he went on to describe as the agencies' "wind order," which he determined to be their "decision to suspend issuing all authorizations related to wind energy projects."

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell hailed Saris's ruling as a victory for green jobs and renewable energy in Massachusetts. "Massachusetts has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in offshore wind energy and today we successfully protected those important investments from the Trump Administration's illegal order. This crucial victory also preserves good-paying green jobs and access to reliable, affordable energy that will help Massachusetts meet our climate and clean energy goals," Campbell said in a statement.