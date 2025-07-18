With criticism from MAGA and support from moderates: Dignity Act divides Republicans

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de julio, 2025

The Dignity Act generated mixed reactions within the Republican Party. While it had the support of some members of Congress, the MAGA universe turned against the bill. These detractors include Charlie Kirk, Steve Bannon and Matt Walsh, who spoke out against the legislation pushed by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.). Through the Dignity Program, it seeks to combine border security with a path to legal status for undocumented immigrants who have no criminal record, have been in the country for five years and pay a fine to fund the process.

Salazar introduced the legislation along with Democrat Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) and they have the support of a bipartisan group of congressmen: Mike Lawler (NY-17), David Valadao (CA-22), Dan Newhouse (WA-04), Mike Kelly (PA-16), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), Gabe Evans (CO-08), Marlin Stutzman (IN-03), Don Bacon (NE-02), Young Kim (CA-40), Adriano Espaillat (NY-13), Hillary Scholten (MI-03), Susie Lee (NV-03), Adam Gray (CA-13), Salud Carbajal (CA-24), Mike Levin (CA-49), Nikki Budzinski (IL-13), Laura Gillen (NY-04) and Jake Auchincloss (MA-04).

"The Dignity Act of 2025 is a revolutionary bill that offers the solution to our immigration crisis: secure the border, stop illegal immigration, and provide an earned opportunity for long-term immigrants to stay here and work. No amnesty. No handouts. No citizenship. Just accountability and a path to stability for our economy and our future," Salazar said at a press conference outside Congress.

"This is a ruse"

Some weighty voices within the MAGA movement have already come out to criticize the content of the law. One of the first to do so was Steve Bannon: "A message to Salazar and other traitorous Republicans: MASS DEPORTATIONS NOW; AMNESTY NEVER."

He was joined by Charlie Kirk, who asserted that the law is straight up a "ruse." "Here's the trick: We do NOT know when many, or perhaps most, illegals entered the US. All they'd have to do is say the magic words and they'd be allowed to stay. At best their case would be bogged down in court for years. This is a ruse. Do not fall for it. This will grind President Trump's mass deportations to a halt," he wrote on X.

"This is worse than 'soft amnesty.' This de facto ends the mass deportations Americans just voted for," he added.

Matt Walsh, a conservative commentator for The Daily Wire, was another critic of the bill, though he chose to criticize Salazar directly: "She’s a disgrace, a traitor, and should be run out of office."

In favor of the Dignity Act

Among the Republicans who publicly backed the law are Gabe Evans, David Valadao and Mike Lawler.

"As the grandson of Mexican immigrants and a former cop and soldier, I’ve seen firsthand the importance of a secure border and a fair immigration system. Our legislation accomplishes what Latino business owners and community members have been asking for: give immigrants positively contributing to our community an opportunity to pursue the American Dream," Evans argued in a statement.

For Valadao, this legislation is an opportunity to push for "reasonable" immigration reform that "restores law and order, ends illegal immigration and provides a solution for undocumented immigrants" who meet certain requirements.

"In conversations across NY-17, I’ve heard a lot of frustration, both from employers struggling to fill jobs and families looking to reunite with their loved ones. The Dignity Act honors America’s legacy of being a nation of immigrants and that’s why I’m proud to support it," added Lawler.