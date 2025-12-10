Trump welcomes progressive Democrat Jasmine Crockett's entry into Senate race: 'It's a gift to Republicans'

Published by Sabrina Martin 9 de diciembre, 2025

President Donald Trump reacted on Tuesday to the announcement by progressive Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett that she will run for the Texas Senate seat currently held by Republican John Cornyn. On his way to a speech in Pennsylvania, Trump called the decision "a gift to Republicans" and argued that he does not see Crockett as a candidate with a real chance of winning.

The president noted that the congresswoman could advance within the Democratic primary, but insisted that her presence in the race benefits the GOP politically in a key state like Texas. "She's a low-IQ person. I can't imagine she wins (...) I've watched her for the last two years. I can't even believe she's a politician, actually," he said.

Competition in both parties Crockett announced on Monday her candidacy for next year's election, opening a Democratic primary in which she will face state Rep. James Talarico. On the Republican side, Cornyn will face his own internal challenge against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

A campaign that incorporates Trump's attacks

The video with which Crockett launched her campaign included audio clips of Trump criticizing her, including a reference to a "low IQ." Her team presented that material as part of the message with which she seeks to reinforce her political identity at the national level.

Crockett's combative style fuels controversy

Crockett's rise over the past year has been accompanied by controversial episodes. The congresswoman has issued disparaging remarks toward Republican figures, including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom she called a "bleach-blonde, butch body," and Governor Greg Abbott, whom she referred to with a derisive nickname related to his wheelchair use.

Cornyn agrees with Trump: Candidacy is favorable

Trump's statements align with Cornyn's reaction, in which he celebrated Crockett's entry into the race. In an interview, the senator stated that the news pleased him and described his candidacy as an advantage in next year's electoral scenario.