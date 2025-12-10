Trump confirms seizure of sanctioned oil tanker off Venezuelan coast amid escalating tensions with Maduro: 'We will keep the oil'
The president confirmed the seizure this Wednesday during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.
U.S. forces intercepted a sanctioned oil tanker operating off the coast of Venezuela. The vessel, which has no known nationality, was recently docked in Venezuelan waters and was detained as part of a legal action authorized by Washington. The move represents a significant increase in pressure on the Nicolás Maduro regime.
President Donald Trump confirmed the seizure Wednesday during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. "We've just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, large tanker, very large— largest ever seized actually," he said.
When asked about plans for the oil transported by the ship, Trump added: "Well we keep it I guess, I don't know."
Impact on markets and exports
The seizure had immediate effects on international oil markets. Brent crude rose as much as 0.8 % in London. Analysts warn the action could deter other shippers from loading Venezuelan oil, complicating exports. Most of Venezuela's crude goes to China, usually through middlemen and at deep discounts because of the risk of sanctions.
The U.S. action adds a geopolitical element that affects confidence in shipping lanes, said Jorge Leon, an expert in energy analysis. "Even modest volumes can move sentiment when the risk is about sea lanes and state-to-state escalation."
Military and political pressure on Maduro
Alliances with international companies
PDVSA maintains joint operations with foreign companies, including Chevron, which receives a percentage of the crude produced. The U.S. company operates under a license that protects it from sanctions, and its CEO, Mike Wirth, indicated that they are in talks with the Trump Administration to ensure compliance with regulations.
International recognition of the opposition
The seizure came on the same day that María Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition leader, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, underscoring global attention on the political and economic crisis in Venezuela.