Progressive activists pressure local theaters not to show Matt Walsh's "Am I Racist?" film

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 13 de septiembre, 2024

The Daily Wire released its first film production. Written by and starring Matt Walsh, "Am I Racist?" was released in more than 1,500 theaters nationwide. Viewers accompanied Walsh, who posed as an "IED expert," to workshops on racism to find out together if he was one, too. However, some activists are working to pull the film from local theaters.

That's what happened in California, specifically at the Del Oro Theatre Grass Valley, where it was announced that showings of the film would be canceled.

"Due to the strong reactions from our community (for and against the film), and concerns for the well-being of our staff, we will not be playing the film "Am I Racist?" as originally intended," the venue posted on their Instagram account.

Reactions to the cancellation didn't take long to pour in. The first to hit the roof was Robby Starbuck, conservative activist.

"Wow. Left wing activists are now bullying small movie theaters like Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley, CA into dropping [Matt Walsh’s] new "Am I Racist?" film. Another theatre owner told me that they’ve been told small theaters like this are being targeted with threats from left wing activists," he wrote on his X account.

Walsh's film generated far more anticipation than expected, given that it was originally to be shown in just 200 theaters. However, the enthusiasm the advance ticket purchases prompted more theaters to join in.

"‘Am I Racist?’ has earned elite status as one of only 6 documentary films in the past decade to reach 1,500 locations in its first week in theaters. It’s a landmark achievement made possible by the support of dedicated fans purchasing tickets early, and by our partners in exhibition giving the film an opportunity on big screens nationwide," explained Bryce Kesler, director of theatrical distribution for SDG Releasing.

"We’re elated that Matt Walsh and The Daily Wire’s creation will be enjoyed in the large format it deserves. … The future, and maybe the fate of the country, will be decided in less than 2 months. Take a much-needed break from the seriousness (while helping put the final nail in the coffin of DEI). Let’s Make-America-Laugh-Again this weekend," he added.

As for Walsh, he weighed in on what happened at the Del Oro Theatre on social media and said the best way to repudiate cases like this was to buy tickets.

"As reported by Robby Starbuck, left wing activists are bullying theaters into dropping our film. This theater just issued an apology. The only way to stop the Left from shutting down the film is to support the theaters that are showing it," he added.

Walsh said the production of The Daily Wire sought to take advantage of the fact that Hollywood is neglecting the conservative market. "They're leaving a lot of money on the table and we're happy to come in and take some of it. Because, at the very least, they're explicitly refusing to serve 50% of the audience," he declared.