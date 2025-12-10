Mexican-American businessman Larry Rubin launched his candidacy for the 38th District in Texas and revealed all the details in Voz News

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 9 de diciembre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed on the newscast Mexican-American businessman Larry Rubin, who is the Republican pre-candidate for the 38th District of Texas. During the interview, the conservative politician talked not only about his campaign but about the challenges currently facing the state and how those could be solved.

"Evidently security is key, I have been publicly someone who has spoken out against the cartels in Mexico itself, because I really believe that what President Trump is doing is the right thing to do and that is going to help make our cities, our district, the state of Texas and the United States safer. [...] President Trump's agenda is the right thing to do to make our communities safer," Rubin said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.