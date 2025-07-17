Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after undergoing a medical exam due to swelling he had in his lower legs.

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, was in charge of reporting on the president's condition, reassuring that it is "a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."

In addition, Leavitt noted that doctors ruled out serious conditions such as deep vein thrombosis or some type of arterial disease.

"The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies, bilateral lower extremity intravenous doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," Leavitt said.

"The president remains in excellent health," the White House press secretary added.

In April, Trump passed his annual physical without complications and appeared to be in "excellent" health, his attending physician, Navy Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, explained.