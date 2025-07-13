Trump Jr in 2023: ‘Show us all the Epstein client list now! Why would anyone protect those scum bags?’

Published by Agustina Blanco 12 de julio, 2025

In 2023, Donald Trump Jr., son of then former president and current U.S. President Donald Trump, used his account on the X platform to demand the publication of the full list of clients associated with the Jeffrey Epstein case.

In a clear and forceful message, Trump Jr. wrote: "Show us all the Epstein client list now!!! Why would anyone protect those scum bags? Ask yourselves this question daily and the answer becomes very apparent!!” reflecting a strong stance in favor of full transparency about the connections of Epstein, a financier accused of multiple sex crimes whose case has generated controversy for years.

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 8, 2023

In 2025, with Donald Trump back in the White House, the Epstein case returned with a vengeance during his administration. During his election campaign, the president had promised to declassify and disclose all Epstein-related records. However, after assuming his second term, the disclosure of these documents, which include videos, has generated tensions and internal debates within the Republican administration, as well as criticism from sectors of his own support base.

For its part, the Department of Justice (DOJ) in a joint publication together with the FBI concluded after months of investigation and thorough review of the information that Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, committed suicide and that there was no client list intended to extort or threaten third parties.

However, some sectors of the MAGA movement, who have questioned Attorney General Bondi's handling of the files, including influencers and conservative figures, have called for her dismissal, arguing that not enough progress has been made on the promised declassification.

Trump defends Bondi

This Saturday, Trump came to Bondi's defense through a lengthy message on his Truth Social platform, where he called the criticism against the prosecutor an attack orchestrated by the "radical left". "What's going on with my 'boys' and, in some cases, 'gals?' They're all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!"Trump wrote.

Talking about Epstein is wasting time and energy



He further downplayed the relevance of the Epstein case, claiming that talking about it is "wasting time and energy" and that the "Epstein Archives" are a creation of political figures like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and former Biden administration officials, comparing them to the Steele dossier, which he called an operation to discredit him politically.

"We have a PERFECT Administration (...) and 'selfish people' are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein," the president added, asking his supporters to stop focusing on the case and allow Bondi to continue his work. "LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE'S GREAT!" he concluded.