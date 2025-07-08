California rejects Education Department's Title IX violation offer regarding transgender athletes

Education Secretary Linda McMahon on Monday announced that California rejected her department's agreement resolution after the department found that the state violated Title IX by discriminating against female athletes on the basis of sex.

The Department of Education concluded its investigation into allegations of the violation last month, finding that California violated federal law by complying with state law on allowing athletes to compete on teams based on their gender identity rather than the person's biological sex.

McMahon shared the state's response on X, which included letters from California's Department of Education's (CDE) general counsel Len Garfinkel and the California Interscholastic Federation's (CIF) general counsel Diane Marshall-Freeman.

"In reply to your request, please be advised that the CIF concurs with the response of the California Department of Education submitted to your office earlier today," Marshall-Freeman wrote in her letter. "I have attached a copy of the CDE’s response for your references. Consequently, the CIF will not be signing the proposed resolution agreement."

McMahon slammed the state for its rejection, including California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who previously stated that it was "unfair" to let transgender athletes compete on girls’ teams.

"California has just REJECTED our resolution agreement to follow federal law and keep men out of women's sports," McMahon posted to X. "Turns out Gov. Newsom’s acknowledgment that 'it’s an issue of fairness' was empty political grandstanding. [Newsom] you'll be hearing from [Attorney General Pam Bondi]."

The Education Department is now expected to refer the matter to the Justice Department for prosecution.

