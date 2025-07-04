Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de julio, 2025

"Apparently, everything a criminal claims is accepted as truth by the mainstream media and the decadent Western judicial system." This is how El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, responded to Kilmar Armando Ábrego García after claiming that he was tortured while under arrest in the Central American country.

Bukele published a video in which Ábrego García's cell can be seen. The man is seen in a space in good condition and performing different activities during his time in prison, including chess, reading, exercise, gardening and soccer. Also shown is the Salvadoran's meeting with Senator Van Hollen.

Security footage from inside his cell also shows a small bed, a pitcher of clean water, a fan and a good-sized television mounted on the wall. In that regard, Bukele insisted that Ábrego García was not tortured.

"The man was not tortured nor did he lose weight. In fact, the photos show that he gained weight during his detention. There are abundant images from different days, including his meeting with Senator Van Hollen, who confirmed that the man appeared to be fine," Bukele wrote on his X account in a message he accompanied with the video.

The Salvadoran president stressed that "if they tortured him, deprived him of sleep and let him starve to death, why does he look so good in all the photos? Why did he put on weight? Why doesn't he have bruises or dark circles under his eyes?"