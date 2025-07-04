Bukele denies Kilmar Ábrego with a video showing his prison conditions: 'He looks great in the photos'
"Apparently, everything a criminal claims is accepted as truth by the mainstream media and the decadent Western judicial system," assured the Salvadoran president to refer to the case.
"Apparently, everything a criminal claims is accepted as truth by the mainstream media and the decadent Western judicial system." This is how El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, responded to Kilmar Armando Ábrego García after claiming that he was tortured while under arrest in the Central American country.
Bukele published a video in which Ábrego García's cell can be seen. The man is seen in a space in good condition and performing different activities during his time in prison, including chess, reading, exercise, gardening and soccer. Also shown is the Salvadoran's meeting with Senator Van Hollen.
">
Apparently, anything a criminal claims is accepted as truth by the mainstream media and the crumbling Western judiciary.— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 3, 2025
But the man wasn’t tortured, nor did he lose weight. In fact, photos show he gained weight while in detention. There’s plenty of footage from different days,… pic.twitter.com/PzvLcCNzrK
Security footage from inside his cell also shows a small bed, a pitcher of clean water, a fan and a good-sized television mounted on the wall. In that regard, Bukele insisted that Ábrego García was not tortured.
"The man was not tortured nor did he lose weight. In fact, the photos show that he gained weight during his detention. There are abundant images from different days, including his meeting with Senator Van Hollen, who confirmed that the man appeared to be fine," Bukele wrote on his X account in a message he accompanied with the video.
The Salvadoran president stressed that "if they tortured him, deprived him of sleep and let him starve to death, why does he look so good in all the photos? Why did he put on weight? Why doesn't he have bruises or dark circles under his eyes?"
Ábrego García's complaint
Kilmar Armando Ábrego García, 30, was summarily deported to the maximum-security CECOT prison in El Salvador in March as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on undocumented immigrants.
Justice Department lawyers later admitted that Ábrego García, who is married to a U.S. citizen, was wrongfully deported due to a "clerical error."
Abrego Garcia had been living in the United States under protected legal status since 2019.
The Salvadoran was returned to the U.S. in June to face human trafficking charges in the southern state of Tennessee.