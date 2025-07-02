Trump and Vietnam sign trade deal before end of tariff truce

Published by Víctor Mendoza 2 de julio, 2025

(With information from AFP) Donald Trump and the Vietnamese government reached a trade deal days before the expiration of a tariff truce the president granted to dozens of U.S. partners on July 9.

"I just made a Trade Deal with Vietnam. Details to follow!" Trump confirmed with a message posted on his platform, Truth Social.

In another post, the president thanked the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, for giving in to his demands. He also informed that products exported to the Southeast Asian country will not be levied with tariffs.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that I have just made a Trade Deal with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam after speaking with To Lam, the Highly Respected General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam," Trump said.

"It will be a Great Deal of Cooperation between our two Countries. The Terms are that Vietnam will pay the United States a 20% Tariff on any and all goods sent into our Territory, and a 40% Tariff on any Transshipping. In return, Vietnam will do something that they have never done before, give the United States of America TOTAL ACCESS to their Markets for Trade. In other words, they will 'OPEN THEIR MARKET TO THE UNITED STATES,' meaning that, we will be able to sell our product into Vietnam at ZERO Tariff," the president concluded.

Vietnam was exposed to a 46% tariff rate.

The United States is Vietnam's major export market, with $57 billion during the first five months of 2025.

Clothing and footwear are among the top products shipped to the United States from Vietnam.