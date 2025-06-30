Man who disrupted Senate debate on Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' arrested

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de junio, 2025

Authorities reported that a man was arrested by Capitol Police on Sunday after disrupting Senate debate on President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill."

The subject entered the scene shouting from the Senate gallery that lawmakers are "horrible."

The man was identified as Allen D. Rogers, of Florida. Police detailed that he was arrested for unlawful conduct after refusing to obey officers' orders to stop the disruption.

"At approximately 7:00 p.m., our officers arrested a man who started being disruptive in the Senate Galleries," police said in a release obtained by Fox News.

The event occurred between speeches by Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York. In that regard, the media explained that his comments appeared to be directed at Republican lawmakers.